Pranav Chawda has been named the new CEO of J P Morgan Chase Bank India, with responsibilities extending to both corporate and commercial banking. The move follows approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Pranav Chawda to take over as CEO of J P Morgan Chase Bank India x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Pranav Chawda named CEO of J P Morgan Chase Bank India. He will head both corporate and commercial banking. The Reserve Bank of India has approved his appointment.

J P Morgan Chase Bank India announced that Pranav Chawda will be elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer. The banking giant's Indian arm has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India for Chawda's appointment.



Chawda has been with J P Morgan since 2019, where he has been leading the commercial banking division. With his new role, his responsibilities will expand to include heading the corporate banking division as well, according to an official statement from the company.



The bank's Indian unit is currently integrating its commercial and corporate banking operations to enhance client experience, a move that aligns with a firm-wide strategy announced earlier this year.



J P Morgan's senior country officer and vice-chairman for Asia Pacific, Kaustubh Kulkarni, expressed confidence in Chawda's ability to steer the company forward, emphasising that his deep understanding of the local market would be crucial in driving the corporate banking business. “As CEO of our banking entity, Pranav’s experience and deep understanding of the local market will enable him to play a pivotal role in driving corporate banking business forward," Kulkarni noted. He further highlighted the immense opportunities that India offers, adding that the entity is well-positioned to capitalise on these.



Prior to his elevation, Chawda was serving as the head of client banking and specialised industries, focusing on mid-sized Indian companies headquartered in the country. According to PTI, he is expected to play a crucial role in bridging the two verticals as the bank aims to provide a seamless experience for its clients.



This move reflects the bank’s broader ambitions in India, with the integration of commercial and corporate banking allowing for a more streamlined approach to serve the needs of its clientele.



The official statement highlighted that Chawda’s leadership will ensure that J P Morgan Chase Bank India remains at the forefront of innovation and growth within the financial services industry in the country.



PTI further reports that Chawda’s vast experience in the banking sector, combined with his understanding of India's business environment, will be critical as the bank navigates the increasingly competitive financial landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With inputs from PTI)