NSE Nifty 50 traded at 24,200 which fell by over 300 points as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finished presenting the Union Budget 2024.

Representative image

Listen to this article Stock market crashes as Sensex tanks by over 1,000 points after Union Budget 2024 x 00:00

The Indian stock market crashed with the S&P BSE Sensex falling over 1,000 points and going below the 80,000 mark while the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 24,200 which fell by over 300 points as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finished presenting the Union Budget 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The markets had turned volatile while Sitharaman's Union Budget 2024 presentation was underway in the Lok Sabha. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped as soon as she began presenting the budget but fell within minutes in the red and traded flat until 11.41 am.

The NSE Nifty too ticked higher at the start of the presentation however volatile trends soon hit and the benchmark traded almost 18.25 points lower.

This is breaking news, more details awaited