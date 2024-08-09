Rebounding from Thursday's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,098.02 points to 79,984.24 in early trade

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Friday tracking a significant rally in the US and Asian markets along with buying in blue-chips Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries.

Rebounding from Thursday's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,098.02 points to 79,984.24 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 270.35 points to 24,387.35, reported PTI.

All the 30 Sensex firms were trading in the positive territory. Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading sharply higher.

The US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday.

"The sharp rebound in the US markets yesterday indicates that the recession fears were a bit overdone. The latest initial jobless claims came lower-than-expected indicating that the labour market is not loosening as many sceptics feared," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said while talking about stock market update, reported PTI.

"Asian markets this morning have opened stronger. Indian markets have seen over Rs 20,000 crores of FPI outflows in the cash equities segment in August so far. Fed Futures are indicating a 70 per cent probability of a 50 bps rate cut on Sep 18th by the Fed. In India, the RBI maintained its monetary policy stance," Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, told ANI while talking about the stock market update.

He also added "On Thursday, the US markets rebound was broad-based, with many of the tech and momentum stocks that had suffered the most in the previous session leading the charge. An analysis by a leading international firm revealed that around 75 percent of the global carry trade had been reversed in the past few days of market mayhem. As the selling abates, buyers will bring back the positive momentum in markets".

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,626.73 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.14 per cent to USD 79.27 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark declined 581.79 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 78,886.22 in a volatile trade on Thursday. During the day, it tumbled 669.07 points or 0.84 per cent to 78,798.94, reported PTI.

After a day's breather, the NSE Nifty retreated to settle lower by 180.50 points or 0.74 per cent to 24,117. During the day, it tanked 217.8 points or 0.89 per cent to 24,079.70.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)