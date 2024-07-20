Breaking News
Will the Union Budget 2024 impact gold prices in India’s domestic market?

Updated on: 20 July,2024 12:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

Since the Union Budget 2024 announcement, buyers, jewellers, and bullion traders have anticipated relief from taxes and duties that could affect gold prices.

Key Highlights

  1. Buying gold is a long-standing cultural practice in India passed down through generations.
  2. It is also viewed as a good investment apart from bearing significant cultural importance.
  3. Ahead of Union Budget 2024, buyers & traders hope for tax relief to influence gold prices.

Buying gold is a long-standing cultural practice in India passed down through generations. People buy gold during festivals like Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya since buying gold is associated with the arrival of fortune and prosperity. Many families view gold as a safe way to save money because its value tends to improve over time. Thus, gold continues to retain a special place in many Indians' hearts and homes. It is also viewed as a good investment apart from bearing significant cultural importance.

