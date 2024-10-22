Hyundai Motor India Ltd shares had a subdued market debut, listing over 1% lower than the issue price. Despite institutional backing, investor sentiment remains cautious.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever