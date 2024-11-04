Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Business News > Stock Market News > Article > Sensex plunges 942 points to three month low amid heavy selling in Reliance and banking shares

Sensex plunges 942 points to three-month low amid heavy selling in Reliance and banking shares

Updated on: 04 November,2024 04:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

The Sensex fell 942 points to hit a three-month low, and the Nifty closed below 24,000, impacted by significant selling in Reliance and banking shares. Uncertainty around global events and continuous foreign outflows added to the market’s decline.

Sensex plunges 942 points to three-month low amid heavy selling in Reliance and banking shares

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Sensex plunges 942 points to three-month low amid heavy selling in Reliance and banking shares
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Sensex drops 942 points; lowest since August
  2. Heavy selling in Reliance, key banking stocks
  3. FIIs pulled out Rs 94,000 crore in October

The Sensex dropped nearly 942 points, marking a three-month low, while the Nifty slipped over 1% to close below the 24,000 mark on Monday, with the fall largely attributed to significant selling in Reliance Industries and major banking stocks, according to PTI.


The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 shares, plummeted 941.88 points, or 1.18%, to settle at 78,782.24, the lowest level seen since August 6. During the trading session, it had dropped as much as 1,491.52 points, or 1.87%, reaching 78,232.60. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty declined by 309 points, or 1.27%, ending the day at 23,995.35.


Market analysts noted that uncertainty ahead of the US presidential election on November 5, combined with expectations of a fresh stimulus package from China, contributed to the selling pressure in Indian equities. Adding to the negative sentiment was the continued outflow of foreign investments, which further dampened market confidence. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 211.93 crore on Friday, according to PTI.


Heavy selling pressure was seen in key stocks within the Sensex pack. Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, and Titan were among the top decliners. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Infosys, and IndusInd Bank managed to post gains.

October witnessed an unprecedented pullback by foreign investors, with FIIs withdrawing a massive Rs 94,000 crore (approximately USD 11.2 billion) from Indian markets, as per exchange data. According to PTI, this month recorded the worst-ever outflows, largely driven by the high valuation of Indian equities and the comparatively attractive valuations in Chinese stocks.

According to PTI, a meeting by China's National People's Congress this week has fuelled speculation that the Chinese government may introduce substantial spending measures to stimulate economic growth, which has impacted market sentiment globally.

In the Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended the day in positive territory, while European markets traded mostly higher. Meanwhile, US markets had closed on a positive note on Friday.

In the oil sector, the global benchmark Brent crude price rose by 2.57% to USD 74.98 per barrel, adding to global market dynamics.

On November 1, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) conducted a one-hour special 'Muhurat Trading' session in celebration of Diwali, marking the beginning of Samvat 2081. In this session, the BSE Sensex rose by 335.06 points, or 0.42%, to close at 79,724.12, while the Nifty gained 99 points, or 0.41%, settling at 24,304.35, as per PTI.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

stock market Shares share market bombay stock exchange national stock exchange

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK