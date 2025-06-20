Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Business News > Stock Market News > Article > Stock market opens higher experts says geopolitical risks normally have short term impact on markets

Stock market opens higher; experts says geopolitical risks normally have short-term impact on markets

Updated on: 20 June,2025 10:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Indian stock market opened on a positive note Friday, showing resilience despite escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Ajay Bagga, banking and market expert said, "Geopolitical risks normally have a short-term impact on the markets."

Stock market opens higher; experts says geopolitical risks normally have short-term impact on markets

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
Stock market opens higher; experts says geopolitical risks normally have short-term impact on markets
x
00:00

The Indian stock market opened on a positive note Friday, showing resilience despite escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The benchmark indices started the day with notable gains, reflecting investor confidence amid global uncertainty.

Ajay Bagga, banking and market expert said, "Geopolitical risks normally have a short-term impact on the markets. However, the lack of clarity on the end game and on the US involvement is leading to bearish overtones for the markets. Iran is no pushover, and the Islamic regime puts its survival ahead of the welfare of its population or economy. The worst-case scenarios will not play out, but are getting factored in."


The BSE Sensex opened 237.77 points higher at 81,599.63, while the NSE Nifty gained 77.55 points, beginning the session at 24,870.80. This upward momentum came even as concerns over the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict weighed on global market sentiment.


Among the Nifty 50 companies, 32 stocks opened with gains, while 18 registered losses, indicating a broadly optimistic market mood in early trading. In the broader market, the Nifty 100 index saw a surge, signalling strength in large-cap stocks. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 remained unchanged, suggesting a cautious stance among investors toward mid-sized companies.

Looking at sectoral performance, the gains were led by Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty PSU Banks. These sectors showed strong momentum, possibly driven by favourable domestic economic indicators and investor appetite for banking and consumption-related stocks.

On the other hand, sectors such as Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty IT faced losses, likely due to their greater exposure to international factors and export dependencies.

Commenting on the situation, Bagga said, "The Israel-Iran conflict enters its 8th day. European foreign ministers are meeting the Iranian foreign minister today, but their efforts may not yield any peace dividend. Markets are factoring in worst-case scenarios as Trump follows a policy of deliberate uncertainty creation around the decision to bring the US directly into the conflict."

Despite these global tensions, the early gains in the Indian stock market suggest that investors remain focused on domestic fundamentals and sector-specific opportunities, while staying alert to any further geopolitical developments.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sensex nifty bombay stock exchange national stock exchange business

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK