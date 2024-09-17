Breaking News
Could this train solve Mumbai’s AC local trains woes?
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Creative solution mandals are adopting to bypass DJ ban in Mumbai
Mumbai: Goregaon bizwoman loses Rs 33 lakh to finfluencer clone
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Plan your day wisely today, police to Mumbaikars
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: ‘PoP idols are still being immersed in water bodies’
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Business News > Stock Market News > Article > Stock market update Markets decline in early trade on profit taking after record rally

Stock market update: Markets decline in early trade on profit-taking after record rally

Updated on: 17 September,2024 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Adani Ports were the biggest laggards; Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Nestle and ICICI Bank were among the gainers

Stock market update: Markets decline in early trade on profit-taking after record rally

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Stock market update: Markets decline in early trade on profit-taking after record rally
x
00:00

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Tuesday after surging to record high levels in the previous trading session, amid profit-taking and sluggish trends from the global markets.


The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 90.8 points to 82,897.98. The NSE Nifty dipped 26.9 points to 25,356.85, reported PTI.



From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Adani Ports were the biggest laggards.


Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Nestle and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower while Hong Kong quoted with gains. The US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

"Globally equity markets were flat yesterday signalling a wait and watch mood in anticipation of the Fed rate action tomorrow," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said while speaking on the stock market update, reported PTI.

"Markets are in wait and watch mode with a big Fed move coming up on Wednesday night India time. The market is split on whether it will be a 25 or 50 bps cut by the Fed to start its rate cutting cycle. The economic data allows the Fed to do 25 bps, but a majority of the market feels the Fed has held rates too high for too long," Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, said while speaking on the stock market update, reported ANI.

He further told ANI, "Indian markets saw a net outflow from FIIs after 6 days of strong inflows. We expect Indian markets to track global cues as the Fed move is keenly watched. However, the trend is clear that as rate cuts happen in the US, the Dollar weakens and flows into EMs pick up. That will be a positive to watch out for the Indian markets going ahead".

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,634.98 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.45 per cent to USD 73.08 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 97.84 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at a new record peak of 82,988.78 on Monday. During the day, it jumped 293.4 points or 0.35 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime intra-day high of 83,184.34.

The Nifty went up by 27.25 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 25,383.75. During the day, the benchmark gained 89.2 points or 0.35 per cent to hit a new intra-day record peak of 25,445.70.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sensex nifty Bombay Stock Exchange stock market stock updates business

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK