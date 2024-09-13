Whether talking about the horror of the recent Kolkata rape and murder incident or discussing men in general, Ayushmann has raised his voice whenever it’s needed

In Pic: Ayushmann Khurrana

Listen to this article 'Kaash Mein Bhi Ladka Hoti' to 'Asli Mard': Times Ayushmann Khurrana moved us with his words x 00:00

Be it with his movies or with his words, Ayushmann Khurrana has made sure to send important social messages in impactful ways. Ayushmann, who is an amazing singer, speaks volumes whenever he uses his pen as a weapon. Whether talking about the horror of the recent Kolkata rape and murder incident or discussing men in general, Ayushmann has raised his voice whenever it’s needed.

Here are some of Ayushmann Khurrana's most loved poems:

Kaash Mein Bhi Ladka Hoti

This heart-wrenching poem by Ayushmann Khurrana has left many of us teary-eyed. The actor released this poem after the recent Kolkata rape case. In his words, he addresses the struggles of being born as a girl in this nation. He expresses the wish of a girl to be born male to live without the fear of something wrong happening to her.

Zinda Hoon Mein

This poem emerged when Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about providing a safe, happy, and healthy childhood to every child. In his poetic composition, the actor stated that a person is alive only as long as their childhood is alive. Through this beautiful poem, he emphasizes the need to build a safe space for children.

Ardhanirmit

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote a lot of poetry, and one fine day, he decided to release 'Ardhanirmit', a poem that makes you question your entire existence. The actor reflects on how everything is only half-made and how we hope to build something new every day while never fully satisfying ourselves with anything.

Asli Mard

On the occasion of Men’s Day, Ayushmann Khurrana released one of his finest poems, and we are still in awe of it. The actor shares his idea of what an ideal man should be, and many of us agree with him. In his words, Ayushmann explains what it means to be a real man—not one who does not feel pain or someone who shouts, but rather someone who calls out when he sees something wrong happening.

Ek Ladki Aisi Hai Jo Bachpan Mein Badi Ho Gayee

Ayushmann uploaded a video on social media in which he recited his own poem titled 'Ek Ladki Aisi Hai Jo Bachpan Mein Badi Ho Gayee'. The poem addresses girls who are unable to attend school and are burdened with responsibilities at a young age, often being married off before reaching adulthood. This poem will definitely make you emotional and wrench your heart as you reflect on the harsh reality of our society, even in this century.

The above-mentioned poems are just a few of many written by Ayushmann. These poems, with their simple yet strong thoughts, challenge the orthodox society that tries to suppress men and women and molds them to fit its standards.

About Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'. The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited. Ayushmann Khurrana is also reportedly teaming up with director Anees Bazmee for a horror comedy titled ‘Bhootiyapa’