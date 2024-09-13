Today, the movie turned 5, and Ayushmann, who will be celebrating his birthday on September 14, has marked 'Dream Girl''s 5th anniversary

In Pic: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 5 years of Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana has done some of the most loved films in the industry, but out of all the films he has done, one that still stays close to the audience's heart is his 2019 film 'Dream Girl'. It's been 5 years since Ayushmann Khurrana's character "Pooja" from the hit film 'Dream Girl' captivated the audience.

Ayushmann Khurrana's post on 5 years of Dream Girl

Today, the movie turned 5, and Ayushmann, who will be celebrating his birthday on September 14, has marked 'Dream Girl''s 5th anniversary. Ayushmann took to his Instagram story to share a short clip on this occasion, featuring his moments as Pooja and the hit songs of the film. The actor's video sent a sense of nostalgia to all his fans.

About Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl

'Dream Girl' is Ayushmann's highest-grossing film. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it tells the story of a small-town man, played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he talks to strangers over the phone under a false name — Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her, leading to hilarious consequences. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali. 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019, was a big hit at the box office.

About Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2

The makers came up with a sequel, 'Dream Girl 2', in 2023. The sequel was also directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, alongside an ensemble supporting cast, including Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. As the franchise continues, so will Khurrana’s involvement with the project. "Nobody else can be Dream Girl except Ayushmann," the director Raaj had assured, adding that it will take another year to make the third installment.

About Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the coming months. The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

