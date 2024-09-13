Ayushmann Khurrana had his first brush with fame after he won the controversial show Roadies 2'. But soon after he broke up with then-girlfriend Tahira Kashyap. Here's why

Ayushmann Khurrana may be known as a stellar actor today, but his career took off after his stint in MTV Roadies. He was the winner of 'Roadies 2', in 2004, at the age of 20. Fame, sometimes, can be fatal at such a young age. The controversial show Roadies was all the rage among the youth back in the day. Owing to the sudden fame, Khurrana ended up breaking up with his childhood sweetheart Tahira Kashyap. He did so as he was getting a lot of female attention after his win.

When Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about breaking up with Tahira after Roadies win

Talking to Mashable, Ayushmann had opened up about dealing with fame at the age of 20 after winning the popular reality show. “It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16, 17, and in your teens. I remember I broke up with my then-girlfriend because I was getting attention from other girls. I went through that phase when you’re just getting a taste of fame and popularity,” he said.

The actor said that after Roadies he became a popular face and name in his hometown Chandigarh. It resulted in him getting more work and attention, especially from girls. “I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh at that time and I broke with Tahira saying that ‘I want to live my life’ but after 6 months I went back to her and told her ‘I can’t do this anymore, f*** boy nahi ban sakta main,” he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana forayed into Bollywood with his first, and most notable film, Vicky Donor in 2012. Not only did he act in the film, but he also sang one of better-known songs from the film titled 'Paani da rang'. It was the debut of actress Yami Gautam too, and the pair shared incredible chemistry in the movie. After Vicky Donor, Ayushmann was seen in many critically acclaimed films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, and more.

How Tahira reacted to Ayushmann Khurrana breaking up with her

After Ayushmann made the revelation, Tahira was asked in an interview with India Today on how she reacted to it. When asked if she was heartbroken, she said, “I was a strong-headed woman. I have always been one. I didn't reach much into what Ayushmann said. However, I must add that this is why we have lasted for so long. We both respect each other's individuality. We have always done that and continue to do so.”