The event, held on the city's popular shores of Versova Beach, aimed to promote the importance of eco-friendly Ganesh Murtis and encourage community participation in environmental conservation

Amruta Fadnavis with Ayushmann Khurrana

Divyaj Foundation, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police, has successfully concluded its annual “Sea Shore Shine” beach clean-up initiative a day after Ananta Chaturdashi. The event, held on the city's popular shores of Versova Beach, aimed to promote the importance of eco-friendly Ganesh Murtis and encourage community participation in environmental conservation.

The drive saw a tremendous turnout of Mumbai's youth, who actively participated in cleaning the beaches and raising awareness about maintaining clean and sustainable public spaces. The initiative underscores the collective effort required to preserve Mumbai's natural beauty and foster a culture of environmental responsibility.

Amruta Fadnavis says sea shores are precious

Amruta Fadnavis, emphasized the significance of public involvement, stating, “Today’s success is a testament to what we can achieve when the community comes together with a shared vision for a cleaner environment. Our sea shores are a precious resource, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they are preserved for future generations.”

Ayushmann Khurrana attends beach clean-up

The event was honored by the presence of several dignitaries including BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Minister of Tourism Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Bharati Lavekar, Niranjan Hiranandani, Sukhraj Nahar, Mazhar Nadiadwala, Mahaveer Jain, Mickey Mehta, Rahul Vaidya, and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The “Sea Shore Shine” initiative marks a significant step towards making Mumbai a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable city. Divyaj Foundation is committed to continuing such efforts and inspiring communities to take active roles in environmental preservation.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

