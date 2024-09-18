Breaking News
Eid-e-Milad 2024 celebrations: BEST issues bus diversions in eastern suburbs of Mumbai
Over 37,000 idols immered on Anant Chaturdashi in Mumbai as devotees bid Bappa aideu
Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan hurt in accident; hospitalised
J&K Assembly Election 2024: Over 11 pc voter turnout in first 2 hours polling
Kolkata medics to continue 'cease-work'; seek another meeting with CM Mamata
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Celebrity Life News > Activism News > Article > Ayushmann Khurrana joins Amruta Fadnavis to clean up Mumbais Versova beach after Ganesh Visarjan

Ayushmann Khurrana joins Amruta Fadnavis to clean up Mumbai's Versova beach after Ganesh Visarjan

Updated on: 18 September,2024 05:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The event, held on the city's popular shores of Versova Beach, aimed to promote the importance of eco-friendly Ganesh Murtis and encourage community participation in environmental conservation

Ayushmann Khurrana joins Amruta Fadnavis to clean up Mumbai's Versova beach after Ganesh Visarjan

Amruta Fadnavis with Ayushmann Khurrana

Listen to this article
Ayushmann Khurrana joins Amruta Fadnavis to clean up Mumbai's Versova beach after Ganesh Visarjan
x
00:00

Divyaj Foundation, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police, has successfully concluded its annual “Sea Shore Shine” beach clean-up initiative a day after Ananta Chaturdashi. The event, held on the city's popular shores of Versova Beach, aimed to promote the importance of eco-friendly Ganesh Murtis and encourage community participation in environmental conservation.


The drive saw a tremendous turnout of Mumbai's youth, who actively participated in cleaning the beaches and raising awareness about maintaining clean and sustainable public spaces. The initiative underscores the collective effort required to preserve Mumbai's natural beauty and foster a culture of environmental responsibility.



Amruta Fadnavis says sea shores are precious 


Amruta Fadnavis, emphasized the significance of public involvement, stating, “Today’s success is a testament to what we can achieve when the community comes together with a shared vision for a cleaner environment. Our sea shores are a precious resource, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they are preserved for future generations.”

Ayushmann Khurrana attends beach clean-up 

The event was honored by the presence of several dignitaries including BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Minister of Tourism Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Bharati Lavekar, Niranjan Hiranandani, Sukhraj Nahar, Mazhar Nadiadwala, Mahaveer Jain, Mickey Mehta, Rahul Vaidya, and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The “Sea Shore Shine” initiative marks a significant step towards making Mumbai a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable city. Divyaj Foundation is committed to continuing such efforts and inspiring communities to take active roles in environmental preservation.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front 

Ayushmann Khurrana is reportedly teaming up with director Anees Bazmee for a horror comedy titled ‘Bhootiyapa’. He has also bagged his first film with Karan Johar. Co-produced by Guneet Monga, the yet-untitled project is said to be a spy comedy helmed by Aakash Kaushik. The makers are in talks with Sara Ali Khan to play the leading lady. Besides that, Ayushmann and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’. Director Aditya Sarpotdar of ‘Munjya’ fame will kick off the horror comedy’s shoot in Mumbai in the first week of October. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ayushmann khurrana amruta fadnavis Entertainment News Ganeshotsav Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK