Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and south queen Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’ directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of ‘Munjya’ fame

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his birthday on September 14. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor' (2012), a film set against the background of sperm donation and infertility, themes that are often seen as taboos in Indian society. The film was highly appreciated, as were Ayushmann's acting and singing skills.

From then on, he chose to be a part of and constantly handpicked content films that stood out and spread a positive message to society. Some of these social comedies include 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' (2017) based on erectile dysfunction, 'Badhaai Ho' (2018) which revolved around the normalisation of sex and pregnancies in middle-aged or elderly couples, and 'Article 15' (2019) which was based on caste and gender issues in India. On his special day, we look at the upcoming projects the actor plans to take on soon.

Ayushmann Khurrana is having a busy year

Ayushmann Khurrana is reportedly teaming up with director Anees Bazmee for a horror comedy titled ‘Bhootiyapa’. “At this point, it is not known if the project is a horror comedy, the double-role film that Shahid Kapoor was supposed to do, or an entirely different subject,” a source informed mid-day. Nonetheless, the informer maintains that in keeping with Bazmee’s forte, the movie will have a good mix of humour, romance, and drama.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s next to be a fun spy thriller

Ayushmann Khurrana has bagged his first film with Karan Johar. Co-produced by Guneet Monga, the yet-untitled project is said to be a spy comedy helmed by Aakash Kaushik. The makers felt that the actor is the right fit for the script which is a perfect mix of edge-of-the-seat moments and humour. “It is a film with scale, thrills, action, and plenty of comedy,” a source informed mid-day. They further shared that breaking the predictable norms of the spy genre, it will be a quintessential Ayushmann film with a message. The makers are in talks with Sara Ali Khan to play the leading lady.

Ayushmann Khurrana to play a vampire

In the final moments of ‘Stree 2’, Varun Dhawan’s character tells Abhishek Banerjee’s Janaa that blood-sucking beasts are wreaking havoc in Delhi, thus seeding the idea of ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’. Now, the makers are setting the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer into motion. Mid-day has learned that director Aditya Sarpotdar of ‘Munjya’ fame will kick off the horror comedy’s shoot in Mumbai in the first week of October.