Vampires of Vijay Nagar to roll in Mumbai in Oct; horror comedy shifts between present-day north India and Vijayanagara of the past

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna

In the final moments of Stree 2, Varun Dhawan’s character tells Abhishek Banerjee’s Janaa that blood-sucking beasts are wreaking havoc in Delhi, thus seeding the idea of Vampires of Vijay Nagar. Now, the makers are setting the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer into motion. mid-day has learnt that director Aditya Sarpotdar will kick off the horror comedy’s shoot in Mumbai in the first week of October, with the leads facing the camera by the third week.

So, what’s the next offering in the horror comedy universe all about? We’ve heard the film plays out against two backdrops—the present day set in a small town of north India, and in Vijayanagara of the ancient past. In the first schedule, Sarpotdar will focus on the portions depicting the present. A source says, “The first schedule will kick off with a night shift. The production team will design a set reflecting a north Indian town. Ayushmann will be shown as an adventure-loving, sports enthusiast, while Rashmika has a layered role. She will also sport a distinct look in the film. Their look tests will take place in the first week of September.” The source also indicates that Vijayanagara—which served as the capital of the flourishing Vijayanagara Empire in the 14th century, and is known as Hampi today—and its history will be a crucial part of the narrative.



Sarpotdar, who tasted success with Munjya a few months ago, has roped in most members from that film’s team. “Production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray, DoP Saurabh Goswami, costume designer Sheetal Sharma and writer Niren Bhatt are part of the team. Having written Bhediya [2022], Munjya and Stree 2, Niren knows exactly how to connect each story, and has written a convincing backstory for Vampires of Vijay Nagar.”