Ayushmann Khurrana always keeps his social media game on point. The actor shares sweet little moments from his life every now and then. Now, the ‘Dream Girl’ actor has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of his afternoon meal, describing it as “thermocol.”

Ayushmann posted a clip on his Instagram stories featuring sabudana khichdi, which, according to him, looked and tasted like “thermocol.” While sharing the video on social media, he wrote, “Sabudana khichdi = thermocol.”

Ayushmann Khurrana recently inaugurated a food truck in Zirakpur, Chandigarh, dedicated to the transgender community. The food trucks are being called ‘Sweekar,’ a nod to the importance of acceptance of the community in today’s society.

While speaking about the importance of empowering the trans community, the actor told ANI, “This food truck has been inaugurated for a very special reason—to encourage and include the trans community in society. It’s a small step... more people who think about society and are sensitive towards it should come forward and help them. They (trans) are an invisible and underprivileged community in our country, and this food truck is a kind of push to make them self-reliant and financially independent so that they can find a place in society.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the comedy-drama ‘Dream Girl 2’. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. It was declared a hit. Ayushmann recently released his new single titled 'Reh Ja' and shared that he loves all the shades of romance and has always wanted to write more about heartbreaks.

On the big screen, Ayushmann is set to work alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the upcoming crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is reportedly based on the Hyderabad rape case. Another report suggests that Dinesh Vijan is preparing for another horror movie about vampires, and he has roped in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna for the movie named 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar.'

On the personal front, the actor has been quite vocal about women’s safety. He shared his thoughts on the Kolkata rape and murder case and also shared a poem from a woman’s perspective, titled ‘Kash Mein Bhi Ladka Hoti.’

