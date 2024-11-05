Breaking News
Jacqueliene Fernandez joins hands with YouTube star Mr Beast, supports Udayan Care's designer

Updated on: 05 November,2024 05:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jacqueliene Fernandez and popular YouTuber Mr Beast come together for a noble cause, support the initiative of Udayan Care NGO to educate and empower young women

YouTube's biggest star, Mr Beast, has collaborated with Jacqueliene Fernandez to make a significant impact through Beast Philanthropy. Known for her cheerful personality and commitment to helping those in need, Jacqueliene recently collaborated with the American YouTuber and businessman famous for his elaborate challenges and lucrative giveaways. With over 320 million subscribers, he leads on YouTube and has raised millions through his campaigns. Jacqueliene, an active philanthropist, also runs the Jacqueliene Fernandez Yolo Foundation which works for animal welfare and strives to provide homes to stray animals and ensures that animals up for adoption find a home.


In a heartwarming first foray into India, Beast Philanthropy partnered with Udayan Care, an NGO dedicated to providing mentor parents to children, helping them fulfill their dreams. Jacqueliene visited Delhi to meet the girls from Udayan Care, where she surprised Sheetal, a talented young designer from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.


Jacqueliene supports young designer from UP


Sheetal had spent three months creating a stunning dress for Jacqueliene, inspired by the legendary designer Alexander McQueen. When she presented the dress in Mumbai, Jacqueliene was genuinely impressed, exclaiming, "You made me feel really good. It makes one feel very powerful wearing this." The dress was not just a fashion statement but a symbol of strength and empowerment, designed to resemble armor that women could wear to embody power and protection.

Jacqueliene Fernandez and Beast Philanthropy to auction the dress

As part of this collaboration, the beautiful dress will be auctioned on the Beast Philanthropy website, with proceeds going to support Udayan Care’s mission. Talking about the initiative and collaboration, Jacqueliene shared, "Meeting Sheetal was inspiring. However, it also made me realise that many young girls still face significant barriers. Organizations like Udayan Care are doing incredible work in empowering these girls. Investing in their future is our collective duty. Being part of this initiative with Mr. Beast was a beautiful experience, and it’s something I'll always cherish." Her commitment to philanthropy, alongside Beast Philanthropy, continues to inspire hope and change lives in India, serving as a reminder that true beauty shines brightest when shared with others.

Jacqueliene Fernandez's upcoming projects

Jacqueliene Fernandez will soon be seen in the multi-starrer franchise 'Housefull 5' alongwith Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Sonam Bajwa, and others. She will also be seen with Neil Nitin Mukesh in a multi-starrer series 'GOATS'. The series will stream on Jio Cinema.

 

