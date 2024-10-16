Recently, Sonam Bajwa gave fans a sneak peek from the set, showing her, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri having fun together. Take a look at the video!

Housefull 5!

Listen to this article Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa enjoy 'last few days' of filming Housefull 5 x 00:00

Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar are bringing back the Housefull magic with the highly anticipated Housefull 5, this time along with Abhishek Bachchan. With filming in full swing, excitement is building. Recently, Sonam Bajwa gave fans a sneak peek from the set, showing her, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri having fun together. The video is full of laughter and good vibes, perfectly capturing the upbeat energy of the movie's production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacqueline, Nargis, and Sonam's Housefull 5 BTS moments

Today (October 16), Sonam Bajwa posted a charming video on Instagram that highlights her fun times with her Housefull 5 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri. Their playful moments perfectly show how great friendships can be! Whether they’re enjoying the beautiful weather, dancing happily in the park, or taking their dogs for a walk, the three of them create picture-perfect memories together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

About Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 5'

'Housefull 5' directed by Tarun Mansukhani is touted to be one of the most challenging films from a logistics lense as it will be completely shot in a cruise with a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and now Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharing what fans can expect from the shoot, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement, "My journey in the film world has always been about giving the best movie experience to our audience. We've built strong relationships with the UK and Saudi Arabia, making these places feel like a second home for our movie shoots. Our commitment to entertain our viewers remains strong, and our upcoming movies promise to make the audience laugh with 'Housefull 5,' inspire with 'Chandu Champion,' and captivate with 'Baaghi 4.'"

The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in the year 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both of the parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third installment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

'Housefull 5' is slated to release on June 6, 2025.