In a delightful announcement, Jacqueliene Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh have been honoured with the title of Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The popular actress, known for her roles in numerous Bollywood hits, has long been an advocate for animal rights and a staunch supporter of a vegetarian lifestyle.

"Drum roll, please. @jacquelienefernandez and @riteishd are PETA India’s Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities of 2024! Thank you for leading the way for animal rights by the adoption of animals in need on the streets or in shelters and encouraging meat-free meals respectively," PETA India said on Instagram.

The actress expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I am thrilled to receive this honour. Being a vegetarian is not just about personal health; it’s about making a positive impact on our planet and its inhabitants.” Jacqueliene has been vocal about her choice to embrace a meat-free diet, often sharing her favourite vegetarian recipes and promoting plant-based eating through her social media platforms.

"From acting to animal rights activism, Jacqueliene Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh have proven to be real superstars," says PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera. “PETA India is delighted to honour them for showing the world that kindness to animals is the most beautiful quality of all."

Riteish Deshmukh promotes vegan eating and has even co-founded a vegan meat company with his wife Genelia. The company, Imagine Meats, has previously won PETA India’s Best Vegan Meat award for its tasty “chicken” nuggets. The company has gained widespread attention for its delicious plant-based alternatives, offering options to promote cruelty-free eating.

Jacqueliene Fernandez has used her star power to support PETA India, notably with the #FreeGajraj campaign that led to the rescue of an elephant chained for over 50 years. She advocates for adopting shelter dogs, promotes veganism, and has starred in campaigns against angora wool and horse-drawn carriages.

Jacqueliene Fernandez recently made her Hollywood debut with Kill em all 2. She has also been busy shooting for the most awaited comedy franchise film Housefull 5 in London for a month-long schedule.