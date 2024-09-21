Taking her role of Youth Champion seriously, Sanjana Sanghi attended the UN Summit of the Future Action Days in New York on Saturday. Here's what she said:

Sanjana Sanghi has been named the Youth Champion for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in India. Taking her role seriously, she attended the UN Summit of the Future Action Days in New York on Saturday.

Sanjana Sanghi's powerful message for the youth at UN Summit

The theme for Day 1 was “#YouthLead for the Future: We believe in the promise of a better world for all.” Speaking at the summit, Sanjana Sanghi emphasized how important it is for young people to drive positive change in society. She said, “All we ask is for a seat at the tables of change. All we ask is to be given genuine opportunities of engagement, whether it is in the private sector, in the government, at the United Nations or in academia. All we ask is for our voices to be heard because we matter and our voice matters. All we ask is to be given the opportunity to be the change that we wish to see in this world.”

Sanjana Sanghi teaches underprivileged kids

From her college days back in 2014, Sanjana Sanghi has been dedicated to empowering the next generation through grass-roots work in education alleviation. Upholding her role as Teach For India’s Hope Empowerer, she recently led an inspiring class for underprivileged students in Mumbai on the occasion of Teacher's Day, continuing her mission of highlighting the true power of education and preparing them to be future leaders.

Sharing a video on Instagram she wrote, “Unboxing Fears, Chasing Hopes & Dreams. That our future is in the bright and able hands of these little dynamites of our country, makes me go to sleep with a smile. Over the past 10 years of working with children at the grassroots level to focus on education both within and beyond the classroom, I come out with only one thought, every time. 'Today, I learned so much more than I could ever teach them'."

Sanjana Sanghi on the life lessons she’s picked on over the years

As the students remained gripped by the class Sanjana had designed for them, Sanghi shared, “Education goes far beyond what we study in our classrooms and textbooks, it involves a holistic understanding of our own potential, and being empowered with the tools to exploit it. Having gone through the journey of being a self-made individual navigating a complex career, it is often the most unexpected lessons from my classrooms that have been my crutch in the toughest of times. Being able to break down certain life lessons and aid these leaders of tomorrow in unboxing their fears and chasing their hopes and dreams, is a true honor and privilege.”