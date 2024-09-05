Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > On Teachers Day 2024 Sidharth Malhotra shares lessons to learn from his movies

On Teacher's Day 2024, Sidharth Malhotra shares lessons to learn from his movies

Updated on: 05 September,2024 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Teacher's Day 2024, Sidharth Malhotra re-shared a post by his fan club, which has the tagline 'Lessons from Sidharth Malhotra's movie characters'

On Teacher's Day 2024, Sidharth Malhotra shares lessons to learn from his movies

Sidharth Malhotra

Listen to this article
On Teacher's Day 2024, Sidharth Malhotra shares lessons to learn from his movies
x
00:00

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra has expressed gratitude, sharing how life has been one big classroom--from school playgrounds to the magic of film sets.


Teacher's Day 2024: Sidharth Malhotra shares lessons to learn



Taking to Instagram Stories, Sidharth Malhotra, who has 30.5 million followers, re-shared a post by his fan club, which has a tagline 'Lessons from Sidharth Malhotra's movie characters'.


The post has dialogues of Sidharth from his different movies. There is a quote from 'Kapoor and Sons', in which he played the role of Arjun. The quote reads as: "Family is our greatest strength. Together we can overcome anything".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Team Sidharth (@team_sidharthm)

From 'Ek Villain', there is a quote: "In the face of injustice, even the most ordinary person can find extraordinary strength."

Another quote from Sidharth-starrer 'Baar Baar Dekho' says, "Sometimes, the best way to move forward is to look back".

The last quote is from his debut film 'Student of the Year', which says, "Life's about learning and growing, not just winning".

Sidharth captioned the post, "Life has been one big classroom, from school playgrounds to the magic of film sets. Every person I have met has left their mark, shaping me into who I am today. Thank you to each one of you for all that you have done. Happy Teachers' Day!"

What is the latest buzz around Sidharth Malhotra?

In an unexpected turn of events, Sidharth Malhotra has reportedly dropped out of the upcoming film 'Mitti', directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, just a month before filming was set to start. This news has caused a stir in the industry, leaving fans and insiders curious about the reasons behind his sudden decision. According to Peeping Moon, the exit might be due to creative differences between Sidharth and the director, Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Although Sidharth Malhotra hasn’t officially addressed his exit from the project, several sources have hinted at different reasons behind his decision. Reports suggest that the creative differences may have come from concerns about the script, with Sidharth supposedly not fully on board with the film’s direction. Some speculate that he might have wanted more creative control on set, leading to the conflict. Others believe his recent box office performances might have affected the financial support for 'Mitti', adding to the challenges of the production.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sidharth malhotra bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK