On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra has expressed gratitude, sharing how life has been one big classroom--from school playgrounds to the magic of film sets.

Teacher's Day 2024: Sidharth Malhotra shares lessons to learn

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sidharth Malhotra, who has 30.5 million followers, re-shared a post by his fan club, which has a tagline 'Lessons from Sidharth Malhotra's movie characters'.

The post has dialogues of Sidharth from his different movies. There is a quote from 'Kapoor and Sons', in which he played the role of Arjun. The quote reads as: "Family is our greatest strength. Together we can overcome anything".

From 'Ek Villain', there is a quote: "In the face of injustice, even the most ordinary person can find extraordinary strength."

Another quote from Sidharth-starrer 'Baar Baar Dekho' says, "Sometimes, the best way to move forward is to look back".

The last quote is from his debut film 'Student of the Year', which says, "Life's about learning and growing, not just winning".

Sidharth captioned the post, "Life has been one big classroom, from school playgrounds to the magic of film sets. Every person I have met has left their mark, shaping me into who I am today. Thank you to each one of you for all that you have done. Happy Teachers' Day!"

What is the latest buzz around Sidharth Malhotra?

In an unexpected turn of events, Sidharth Malhotra has reportedly dropped out of the upcoming film 'Mitti', directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, just a month before filming was set to start. This news has caused a stir in the industry, leaving fans and insiders curious about the reasons behind his sudden decision. According to Peeping Moon, the exit might be due to creative differences between Sidharth and the director, Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Although Sidharth Malhotra hasn’t officially addressed his exit from the project, several sources have hinted at different reasons behind his decision. Reports suggest that the creative differences may have come from concerns about the script, with Sidharth supposedly not fully on board with the film’s direction. Some speculate that he might have wanted more creative control on set, leading to the conflict. Others believe his recent box office performances might have affected the financial support for 'Mitti', adding to the challenges of the production.