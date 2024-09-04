Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Lily shared a fun dance reel, where she is seen performing the hook steps of the party song with Sidharth

Picture Courtesy/Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram account

Sidharth Malhotra and YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh recently teamed up to recreate the popular party track 'Kar Gayi Chull' from the movie 'Kapoor & Sons.'

The song features Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt and became a hit for its catchy beats and fun dance moves.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Lily shared a fun dance reel, where she is seen performing the hook steps of the party song with Sidharth.

While Sidharth brought back the original vibes with his slick dance moves, Lilly added her own comedic touch by placing her hair on her face to create a fake moustache.

For the reel, Sidharth looked dapper in a black graphic tee paired with jeans and a denim jacket. Lilly, on the other hand, sported a brown and white striped shirt with black trousers.

Along with the fun video, Lily also added a caption that read, "You weren't allowed to go to house parties, so now you make dancing reels with a friend," tagging Sidharth in the post.

Fans loved the duo's fun take on the sing as they quickly chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Officially lived every brown girls dream."

"This collab we never expected. This looks sick," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha.

