It appears that Salman Khan and Atlee’s plans of teaming up are moving in the right direction. After a series of discussions, the filmmaker worked on developing a two-hero subject that piqued the superstar’s curiosity

Kamal Haasan, Atlee and Salman Khan

It appears that Salman Khan and Atlee’s plans of teaming up are moving in the right direction. After a series of discussions, the filmmaker worked on developing a two-hero subject that piqued the superstar’s curiosity. Pleased with the director’s narrative, the actor has reportedly given his nod to the subject. What makes it interesting is that the parallel lead demands a senior actor. Atlee is keen on roping in veteran actor Kamal Haasan for the part, making it a casting coup of sorts. The southern superstar is currently preoccupied with his next, Thug Life, with renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. If he approves the script, Atlee will begin the pre-production on the yet-untitled pan-India offering. It is being said that Salman too will connect with Haasan to convince him to come on board the mega entertainer. While plot details are being kept under wraps, sources claim the layered narrative has a good mix of romance, comedy, drama, action and music. The Jawan director is planning to take the movie on floors early next year. By then, Salman will wrap up his next, Sikandar, and Haasan will also be through with Thug Life and Shankar’s Indian 3. Salman also makes a cameo in Atlee’s maiden production venture, Baby John, which stars Varun Dhawan.

ADVERTISEMENT

An apt release plan

After it was known that producer Dinesh Vijan wasn’t attaching the teaser of Sky Force to his horror comedy Stree 2, there has been plenty of speculation on the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer. Now, we hear that the aerial action thriller, initially scheduled to arrive on October 2, will open in cinemas on January 24, 2025. In keeping with its narrative that sees Akki as an Indian Air Force pilot, the makers felt that the patriotic tones would be in sync with the Republic Day window. Helmed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, and marks the Bollywood debut of Veer Pahariya. The makers are yet to officially announce the new release date.

Buddies to reunite soon

It appears that Sanjay Dutt will reunite with Ajay Devgn in the sequel to their 2012 hit, Son of Sardaar. After speculation about Sanju exiting Son of Sardaar 2 due to visa issues, it is now learnt that he will shoot with Ajay in Punjab in October. The Vijay Kumar Arora directorial venture doesn’t take off from the first instalment, but promises a lot more fun and entertainment. Apparently, the narrative will also revolve around an intense fight between rival gangs, led by Bihari and Punjabi dons. Sanjay’s UK visa application was reportedly rejected due to the 1993 Bombay Bomb Blasts case, in which he was detained under TADA and Arms Act. The actor completed his sentence and was subsequently released in February 2016.

Action nahin, comedy sahi

After the debacle of Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra had begun prepping for his next, Mitti. But he recently opted out of the action drama due to creative differences with director Balwinder Singh Janjua. On the positive side, the actor has bagged a complete commercial entertainer produced by Mahaveer Jain. Sources claim that the yet-untitled project is a laugh riot with an element of thrill. Sid was instantly taken in by the subject as he hasn’t attempted this genre before. Moreover, the film will present a new facet of him as an actor. The producer is in talks with a known director to helm the project and things are likely to be finalised in the coming fortnight. They plan to begin filming in the first quarter of 2025.

Romcom in legal soup

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s film Tu Hai Meri Kiran (THMK) has run into a legal wrangle. Reportedly, Adlabs claims that the movie bears several similarities to their productions, Caller (2011) and Call (2019), and they have accused Vishal Rana’s Echelon Productions of infringing their copyrights. They have also filed a formal complaint with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) against THMK producer Vishal and Echelon, alleging violation of their intellectual property rights associated with their earlier movies. Adlabs had previously sent legal notices to THMK makers to share their script so that they could verify the alleged similarities and also prevent any third-party rights. Not convinced with the response, they are now pursuing the matter legally.

A hero in deed

After the lashing rains flooded several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, NTR Junior stepped up to donate Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of the two states. Expressing his concern for those affected by the disaster, the actor also wrote on his social media, “I’m deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon.”

Inspired by Amit-ji

With Teachers’ Day coming up tomorrow, producer Anand Pandit talked about the profound impact Amitabh Bachchan has had on his life. Calling the superstar his mentor in his professional and personal life, he said, “Before I met him, I thought of him as an unparalleled phenomenon. But meeting him was an absolute revelation. He has lived his life with a clear vision of what he wants to achieve as a human-being and as an artiste.” Stating that there is a lot all of us can learn from the cinema icon, who recently had a cameo in his Gujarati production, Fakt Purusho Maate, Pandit added, “Amit-ji reinvented himself in his 50s and redefined superstardom in his 60s. His creative evolution offers a significant lesson to not just me but anyone who wishes to succeed, overcome challenges, and remain relevant against all odds.”