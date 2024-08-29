Sources say after a string of actioners, Malhotra to front romantic film helmed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame

Sidharth Malhotra is looking for love on screen. After headlining a slew of actioners—from Mission Majnu (2023) to Yodha and Indian Police Force—he was keen to return to the romance genre, and seems to have found just the project. It has been learnt that the actor will front a love story produced by Dinesh Vijan. A source says, “Sidharth has been in talks with Dinesh’s production house for some time. He loved the script and is excited to team up with a banner that is known for bringing modern romances to the screen.” The yet-untitled project will be helmed by Tushar Jalota, who previously directed Dasvi (2022).

With this, Malhotra will revisit the genre that he favoured in the initial years of his career. While his debut film Student of the Year (2012) was a campus romance, he starred in several other rom-coms, including Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) and Baar Baar Dekho (2016). The source adds, “Sidharth believes his fans like seeing him in the genre. At the same time, he was certain that he didn’t want to do a run-of-the-mill love story. That’s where this film fit perfectly with its novel tone.” If things go as planned, the project will roll later this year.