Sanjana Sanghi recently led an inspiring class for underprivileged students in Mumbai, continuing her mission of highlighting the true power of education and preparing them to be future leaders

Sanjana Sanghi Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article On Teacher’s Day, Sanjana Sanghi conducts an empowering class for underprivileged kids x 00:00

From her college days back in 2014, Sanjana Sanghi has been dedicated to empowering the next generation through grass-roots work in education alleviation. Upholding her role as Teach For India’s Hope Empowerer, she recently led an inspiring class for underprivileged students in Mumbai on the occasion of Teacher's Day, continuing her mission of highlighting the true power of education and preparing them to be future leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

Sanjana Sanghi teaches underprivileged kids

Sharing a video on Instagram she wrote, “Unboxing Fears, Chasing Hopes & Dreams. That our future is in the bright and able hands of these little dynamites of our country, makes me go to sleep with a smile. Over the past 10 years of working with children at the grassroots level to focus on education both within and beyond the classroom, I come out with only one thought, every time. 'Today, I learned so much more than I could ever teach them'."

Sanjana Sanghi on the life lessons she’s picked on over the years

As the students remained gripped by the class Sanjana had designed for them, Sanghi shared, “Education goes far beyond what we study in our classrooms and textbooks, it involves a holistic understanding of our own potential, and being empowered with the tools to exploit it. Having gone through the journey of being a self-made individual navigating a complex career, it is often the most unexpected lessons from my classrooms that have been my crutch in the toughest of times. Being able to break down certain life lessons and aid these leaders of tomorrow in unboxing their fears and chasing their hopes and dreams, is a true honor and privilege.”



As UNDP India’s Youth Champion, Sanjana has consistently been at the forefront of innovative campaigns aimed at educating and empowering youth. Whether through her upskilling workshops or by leading classes for Teach For India students, Sanghi has always dedicated her time and efforts to educating and inspiring the younger generation.

Sanjana Sanghi’s acting front

Sanjana made her acting debut with ‘Dil Bechara’. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut, 'Dil Bechara' is a poignant coming-of-age tragedy romance that captivated audiences worldwide. Released directly on OTT platforms in 2020, the film holds special significance as the last cinematic portrayal of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has also worked in films like 'Dhak Dhak' and 'Kadak Singh'.