Bollywood actress and 90s icon Rani Mukerji will illuminate the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai in red to spread awareness of cancer on World Rose Day 2024

Rani Mukerji Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article World Rose Day 2024: Rani Mukerji to illuminate Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red for cancer awareness x 00:00

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is partnering with the renowned charity organization Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) on the occasion of World Rose Day. Rani will illuminate the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai in red to spread awareness of cancer on this day. She will be joined by young cancer patients for this landmark event.

Rani Mukerji on spreading cancer awareness

Rani says, “I’m truly humbled to support this important cause and I thank the Cancer Patients Aid Association for choosing me to be a part of such a noble mission. Those suffering from this need all our support and compassion and we must all take part to be educated about cancer. I hope this activity plays an important role in spreading awareness.”

She adds, “As actors, we get so much unconditional love from our viewers. It also makes us responsible to stand up and do our bit whenever needed. I truly believe that actors must use their voices to spread as much awareness as possible for issues that are critical like cancer. We must foster an environment of compassion for those suffering from cancer and for the families of those going through the journey with such patients. Initiatives like these are important to drive home such messages.”

In addition to illuminating the sea link, Rani Mukerji will also present roses and gifts to the children participating in the event. World Rose Day commemorates the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada, who was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumor, a rare blood cancer.

Rani Mukerji’s work front

As Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani' completed 10 years last month, the makers the next chapter of the franchise. 'Mardaani', a 2014 action thriller film was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Rani Mukerji, with Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saanand Verma. It was followed by a sequel titled 'Mardaani 2' in 2019. 'Mardaani 2' was written and directed by Gopi Puthran. In the ‘Mardaani’ film series, Rani Mukerji portrays Shivani Shivaji Roy, a tough, daring police officer who always defends the moral high ground and administers justice with great bravery.