Forget kale salads Sonam Kapoors diet runs on collagen coffee pasta and more comfort food

Updated on: 17 July,2024 09:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Sonam Kapoor, posted a video on Instagram showing her daily diet. She starts her day at 6 am with fresh lemon water, followed by a special collagen coffee made with oat milk

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is known for balancing her love for food with healthy eating habits. Recently, she posted a video on Instagram showing her daily diet. She starts her day at 6 am with fresh lemon water, followed by a special collagen coffee made with oat milk.


Sonam Kapoor's diet revealed!


In the video, she's shown adding chocolate to her drink, calling it her "one indulgence." Then, at 6:45 am, she eats some soaked nuts, including almonds and three Brazil nuts. Off-camera, someone says, "So this is how Sonam Kapoor begins her day, huh?" She responds, "Yes, every morning." The person jokes, "No apple cider vinegar shot?" Sonam makes a face at that.


At 9:45 am, Sonam enjoys eggs and toast. In the video, you can see a plate with a fluffy egg dish and toast with a green spread. While eating, she is on a video call, talking to the people on it. Around 1:45 pm, she has her lunch, shown in the video as a delicious Chicken Arrabbiata pasta and salad. At 4 pm, she drinks a creamy hot beverage, followed by Chicken on Toast at 5:15 pm. She also mentions a cup of coconut yogurt on the table with freshly cut berries in bowls nearby.

The last meal in the video is soup at 7 pm. Her chef pours the broth into a thermos and gives it to Sonam in her car. In the caption, Sonam also mentions needing to drink at least 3-4 liters of water a day for a healthy and wholesome diet.

Her hubby Anand took to the comment section to cheer her on. He wrote, "cutieeeeeee. Love this. And v accurate. Im impressed because I see this live daily but even then the video was so cute!"

One user joked, "Won't we all eat this way, when we have someone to make it for us"

Another wrote, "Blessed u are to have chefs serving u calorie counted meals day n night basis ur mood , nutrition, taste buds , basically everything."

sonam kapoor diet Celebrity Life Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

