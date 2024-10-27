Breaking News
Which popular delicacy is on Kareena Kapoor's Sunday menu?

Updated on: 27 October,2024 11:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Ahead of her much-awaited Diwali release 'Singham Again', Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her Sunday by relishing a flavourful delicacy at her house. The actress shared on Instagram

Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for her upcoming Diwali release ‘Singham Again’, is relishing on the homemade biryani. 


On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of Biryani.


She wrote on the picture, “Aaj ghar pe biryani bana hai”.


Biryani is a mixed rice dish, mainly popular in South Asia. It is made with rice, some type of meat (chicken, goat, lamb, beef, prawn, or fish) and spices. Biryani is one of the most popular dishes in South Asia and among the South Asian diaspora. It is considered a strong pillar of India’s food e-commerce economy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen reprising her role in the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

The film follows the story of a righteous cop Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, as he sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan from the clutches of Arjun's character.

The film is set to clash on box-office against the Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on Diwali. The prospects of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ also look solid as the horror-comedy genre is yielding good returns on the box-office, case in point being the recent Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ sees the return of the OG Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. It also stars Triptii Dimri, who is witnessing a dream run at the box-office after the success of ‘Animal’.

