Kumaoni raita hemp paneer jakhiya rice Shamita Shettys thali is loaded with flavours

Kumaoni raita, hemp paneer, jakhiya rice: Shamita Shetty's thali is loaded with flavours

Updated on: 31 July,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Shamita Shetty, who was last seen in the film'The Tenant', is relishing the local cuisine of Uttarakhand

Shamita Shetty

Actress Shamita Shetty, who was last seen in the film'The Tenant', is relishing the local cuisine of Uttarakhand. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself in a hotel room trying the flavours of the northern state. 


In the video, she can be seen sitting on a couch with a big thaali spread out in front of her. 



She said in the video, "My most favourite part (of a trip) is trying local cuisine. I'm Dehradun, and the chef has made this delectable thaali with a lot of love."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

The actress could be seen indulging in jakhiya rice, hemp paneer, kumaoni raita, kheer made from red rice, and rotis made from ragi. 

She told her followers in the video, "I can tell you how simple and tasty this is. I don't eat mutton but I can surely try the gravy. The food is not oily and doesn't have a lot of spices yet it is filled with flavours."

She wrote in the caption, "Indulging in the delectable flavours of a traditional thali. Thank you Chef Kadir for preparing this feast."

Shamita, who made her debut with the romantic drama, 'Mohabbatein', is the younger sister of actress Shilpa Shetty. 

She also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', and finished at fourth place. 

Her recent film 'The Tenant' saw her essaying the titular role of an attractive and bold woman, Meera, moves into a middle-class housing society.

