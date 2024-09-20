Neha Sharma's restaurant 'Call Me Ten' will be open for public from September 22, 2024. With this, she seamlessly transitions from the entertainment world to the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship

Neha Sharma

Actress Neha Sharma, known for her electrifying performances on screen and impeccable fashion sense is set to embark on a new venture. Embracing her passion for food and hospitality, Neha is proud to announce the launch of her restaurant ‘Call Me Ten’, a progressive Izakaya Japanese restaurant and Omakase bar.

With ‘Call Me Ten’, Sharma seamlessly transitions from the entertainment world to the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship.

Co-founder Neha Sharma shares, “I've always been passionate about food, and opening 'Call Me Ten' has been a dream come true. This is a labour of love, a space where people can come together to enjoy delicious food, great company, and authentic Japanese hospitality. I can't wait to share this experience with everyone.”

Co-Founders Karann R Chawla, Angadh Singh & Akshay Shokeen shared their insights into the concept and vision, "Call Me Ten represents the culmination of our journey in the hospitality industry, driven by a vision to redefine modern Japanese dining in Delhi. We saw a gap in the city's culinary landscape for a truly progressive Japanese experience—one that goes beyond the conventional.”

The restaurant is a perfect destination to relish delightful Japanese cuisine. Call Me Ten will officially open its doors on 22nd September in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar.

Neha Sharma's love for food through her Instagram feed

Neha loves a good meal and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. The actress often shares pictures of her culinary delight that she relishes during her extensive travels. Take a look at some of her posts:

Neha Sharma's journey in Bollywood

On the work front, Neha made her acting debut in 2007 with the Telugu film 'Chirutha'. The action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, starred debutant Ram Charan, alongside Prakash Raj and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Neha's Hindi film debut came in 2010 with 'Crook'. The action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, starred Emraan Hashmi, Shella Alan and Arjan Bajwa in the lead roles.

She has been a part of movies like ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum’, 'Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story', ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Youngistaan’, ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Tanhaji’, 'Mubarakan', 'Aafat-E-Ishq', and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

Neha was also seen as advocate Niharika Singh in the third season of the legal thriller series ‘Illegal’.

The diva starred in crime thriller web show ‘36 Days’ created for SonyLIV by Vishal Furia and produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios. It also stars Purab Kohli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sharib Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shruti Seth and Sushant Divgikar in the pivotal roles.

Neha has also been a part of other music videos like ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, ‘Galib’, ‘Lambo Car’, ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’, and ‘Pehli Pehli Baarish’.

She was last seen in a cameo role in the movie 'Bad Newz'.