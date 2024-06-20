Priyanka Chopra's former NYC restaurant 'SONA' to shut down after 3 years, last meal to be served on June 30

Priyanka Chopra's former restaurant, SONA, based in New York will serve their last meal on June 30. The actress had ended her partnership last year

Priyanka Chopra and Maneesh Goyal

Months after Priyanka Chopra cut-off her partnership with SONA, the restaurant is all set to shut shop. Priyanka announced the end of her partnership with SONA in August last year after being associated with it for over two years. Now, the restaurant based in new York is all set to shut shop. After Priyanka's departure, the restaurant was handled by co-owner Maneesh K Goyal.

SONA will be shutting down after serving their last meal on June 30. Sharing the closure news on Instagram, SONA's statement read, "After more than three remarkable years, SONA will be closing. We are immensely grateful to everyone who walked through our doors. It has been our greatest honour to serve you. A heartfelt thank you to our dedicated team who offered delicious food, smiles, and warmth every day. SONA's final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30th. We hope to see you one last time for a meal or a drink. Our doors and hearts are open."

The luxurious homeware brand, SONA Home will also be shutting shop on the same day.

Many loyal customers of the restaurant took to the comment section to express their disappointment and sadness at the restaurant shutting shop.

Maneesh K. Goyal also shared a reflective note on his Instagram handle. "A while back, I chose to let fulfillment guide my path. I aspired to live a life and pursue work that felt liberating and genuine; this motivation has been my guiding light. It hasn't always been smooth sailing (and sometimes doesn't come as naturally as it might seem), but I persevere. It's shaped me into the risk-taker and dream-chaser I am today. That's why I took on something as seemingly improbable as opening a restaurant - my first-ever venture in my mid-40s, amidst a pandemic, in the heart of New York," a part of his statement read, closing with heartfelt gratitude, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who helped bring this dream to life."

Back in 2021, Priyanka took to her social media handle to make the announcement of her new restaurant along with pictures. “I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there!” Priyanka had tweeted.