Raashii Khanna finds joy in ‘food coma’, check out her gastronomic journey

Actress Raashii Khanna, who was recently seen in ‘The Sabarmati Report’, is day-dreaming with good food by her side.

As the actress captivates audiences with her stellar performances, beyond the screen, she is a self-proclaimed foodie who never shies away from indulging in delicious flavors. Whether she’s on set, traveling, or enjoying a cozy meal at home, good food remains a constant in her life. Fans love how she shares these candid food moments, making everyone crave a bite too.

In her latest post, Raashii gave fans a glimpse of her foodie adventures on set. From savoring authentic South Indian delicacies to exploring global cuisines, she embraces every flavor with joy.

She wrote in the caption, “Daydreaming with a side of food coma”.

While Raashii enjoys her food, she also believes in maintaining a healthy balance. She often shares glimpses of her fitness routine, proving that one can be a true foodie and still stay fit with the right approach.

Earlier, the actress celebrated Holi on a spiritual note. She visited the Srisailam Temple along with her family. Dressed in a beautiful traditional ensemble, Raashii exuded grace as she offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

Sharing the moment with her Instafam, she captioned the post, "Srisailam temple, #harharmahadev."

On the work front, Raashii has some exciting projects lined up this year, though details remain under wraps. Adding to the buzz, she was recently spotted at Excel Entertainment’s office, sparking curiosity among fans.

After the success of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ and her powerful portrayal of a journalist, anticipation is high for her next on-screen venture. Whether she’s winning hearts with her performances or sharing her love for food, Raashii Khanna continues to shine in every role she plays, both on and off the screen.

