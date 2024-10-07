Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has a slew of titles lined up for release, loves savouring the flavours of Kochi. Her choice of treat was French toast

In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has a slew of titles lined up for release, loves savouring the flavours of Kochi. Her choice of treat was French toast. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of goofy pictures of herself as she treated herself with some lip-smacking food and coffee a few days ago.

She wrote in the caption, “I was in Kochi for the last few days, and I went to this place called @frenchtoastindia and their French toast ! OMG yummmy. And, coffee as usual. Coffee was a lil too strong for me, so make sure you ask for 20ml espresso cappuccino if you can’t have strong coffee like me”.

She further mentioned, “Beautiful place, good food, and sweet people. Oh oh! Btw henceforth if I find nice places i order from or go to in my travels.. I am posting about it so that if you guys are in that city, you can also try”.



Recently, the actress went to the temple and wished good luck to children for their exams and those who are looking for a job. Rashmika took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is flashing a big smile and has holy ash along with kumkum on her forehead.

She wrote on the picture, “I just had a second to go to a temple just now and I just felt like saying - god bless you all , kids - all the best for your exams, everyone looking for a job I hope all you get what you are looking for, I hope all your days are filled with love, joy and happiness Mwah! Big love!”.

Last month, she suffered a minor accident, and gorged on laddoos during her recovery.