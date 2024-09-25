Sangeeta Bijlani's healthy dinner delight: A plate full of nutritious goodness

Renowned actress Sangeeta Bijlani has shared a peek of her healthy dinner delight, which includes lots of nutrition to keep your diet balanced.

Sangeeta Bijlani. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right). Picture Courtesy/Sangeeta Bijlani's Instagram account

Renowned actress Sangeeta Bijlani has shared a peek of her healthy dinner delight, which includes lots of nutrition to keep your diet balanced.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sangeeta, who has 5.4 million followers shared a picture that shows a plate full of nutritious fruits all around.

In the picture, a banana was kept beside a plate that includes, avocado, slices of watermelon, cucumbers, sweet raspberries and lots of blueberries on her dinner table with a cup filled with another nutritious delight.

She captioned the picture, “My Dinner” (with plate and fork emoji).

On the work front, Sangeeta had won the title of 'Femina Miss India' in 1980. She also represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in Seoul, South Korea, where she won the Best National Costume award designed by her mother Poonam Bijlani.

Bijlani began modeling at the age of 16. She went on to do many commercials including ads for Nirma and Pond's soap. Sangeeta received her popular name 'Bijli' from her modeling days.

She made her Bollywood debut in 1988 with 'Qatil', opposite Aditya Pancholi. The thriller film directed by Ashok Gaikwad and produced by Shama Akhtar and Nasim Hijazi, also featured Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Kumar, Amjad Khan, Raza Murad, Vikram Gokhale and Anjana Mumtaz.

Sangeeta then went on to act in movies like 'Hathyar', 'Tridev', 'Gunahon Ka Devta', 'Hatim Tai', 'Paap Ki Kamaee', 'Jurm', 'Yodha', 'Numbri Aadmi', 'Inspector Dhanush', 'Khoon Ka Karz', 'Gunehgar Kaun', 'Shiv Ram', 'Tahqiqaat', and 'Nirbhay'.

On the personal front, Sangeeta was in a romantic relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. They had started dating each other in 1986, however, their relationship later ended.

She married Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin on November 14, 1996, in Mumbai. The marriage ended in a divorce in 2010.

The 2016 movie 'Azhar', helmed by Tony D'Souza, was based on her life and depicted her relationship with her ex-husband Azharuddin. Bijlani's character was played by Nargis Fakhri in the film. It featured Emraan Hashmi in the titular role.

