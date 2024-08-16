If you think Shah Rukh Khan follows a fancy, celebrity-style diet, you might be surprised. His approach to eating is actually pretty straightforward and focused on balance, find out here!

Here are SRK's diet and fitness tips!

Listen to this article At the age of 58, THIS is how Shah Rukh Khan maintains his 8-pack-abs x 00:00

Even in his 50s, Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood legend remains fit, energetic, and youthful, balancing a hectic career with a sculpted physique that many admire. Here’s a closer look at how he achieves this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan diet:

Simple and Grounded Diet

If you think Shah Rukh Khan follows a fancy, celebrity-style diet, you might be surprised. His approach to eating is actually pretty straightforward and focused on balance. In a chat with OnlyMyHealth, he shared his routine: "I eat two meals a day, with no snacks in between—just lunch and dinner." He prefers simple meals that are rich in protein and nutrients, which helps him stay energized and focused.

His regular meals often include grilled chicken, broccoli, sprouts, and sometimes a bit of lentils. "I stick to simple foods like sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and sometimes a little bit of lentils," he said. By keeping his diet clean and uncomplicated, Shah Rukh makes sure he’s giving his body what it needs without adding any unnecessary fuss.

Balanced Fitness Routine

Shah Rukh Khan follows a well-planned fitness routine to stay in great shape. His diet is carefully managed, including a pre-workout snack like fresh fruit and coconut water to keep him hydrated and energized. He sticks to eating wholesome, natural foods and usually opts for a light salad at dinner to keep things healthy and simple. This balanced mix of clean eating and regular exercise helps him maintain his youthful energy and well-toned physique.

Consistent Discipline

Staying consistent is crucial for Shah Rukh Khan. He sticks to his diet and workout routine without fail, regardless of the situation. Director Farah Khan, who has worked with him for a long time, mentioned on Star Vs. Food Season 2 Shah Rukh is so disciplined that he usually limits himself to just one portion of tandoori chicken while on set. This level of commitment is what helps him stay in top shape despite his busy lifestyle.

The actor, who made India proud once again, opened up about his upcoming project during a conversation with Giona A. Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival. Shah Rukh Khan discussed his next film with Sujoy Ghosh, titled 'King.'

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his role in,' saying, "For the next film I'm doing, 'King,' I have to start working on it, lose some weight, and do some stretching."

So, what are you waiting for? Get inspired by Bollywood's King Khan and get fit!