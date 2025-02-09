Vicky Kaushal, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Chhaava', recently visited Patna, and his trip was all about enjoying the famous dish of Bihar--"litti chokha"

Picture Courtesy/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram account

Listen to this article Watch! Vicky Kaushal relishes Bihar's famous Litti-Chokha from street vendor x 00:00

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Chhaava', recently visited Patna, and his trip was all about enjoying the famous dish of Bihar--"litti chokha."

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of his promotional tour, Vicky made a stop in the city and made sure to try the delicious local delicacy.

The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday, to share a series of pictures and videos, showing him happily savouring the traditional Bihari dish at a street stall. His excitement and love for local flavours were clearly visible in the video, where he enjoyed the food while interacting with fans.

Along with the post, the actor added a caption that read, "Patna aakar Litti Chokha kaise miss kar jaayein??? Garda uda diya!" (How can one miss Litti Chokha when in Patna? It was amazing!)

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Speaking of his film 'Chhaava', the film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

During the film promotion in Jaipur, Vicky spoke to the media about how he prepared for the role. "A biopic needs a lot of preparation work not only for an actor but for the entire team. Working on a historical subject is really challenging because of the huge budget, and creating a different era on screen. We have tried to make it as realistic as possible," he said.

"As an actor, the preparation is not only physical but also mental. There was action training, bodybuilding training and also doing research on the history as it was important to understand that period," he added.

The movie is slated for release in theatres on February 14.

Vicky will next be seen in the magnum opus Mahavatar, where he will portray the legendary warrior sage Parashurama. The film, inspired by Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas in Christmas 2026.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever