Actress Giorgia Andriani, who has a special dance number in the upcoming action movie Martin, shared how much effort she put into getting her flawless look and toned midriff for the track, which marks her debut in South Indian cinema.

Speaking about the same, Giorgia said to IANS: "I knew what I was going to wear for the shoot, and I really wanted to look my best. To achieve that perfect look, I switched to intermittent fasting 15 days before the shoot. During my eating window, I focused on high-fiber, moderate-protein, low-carb meals with zero sugar intake. I also made sure to drink five-six liters of water daily."

"My meals consisted of tofu, vegetables, sprouts, and gluten-free options, ensuring to maintain the energy levels for the dance number while keeping my body in top shape. I was on a strict no-sugar diet for almost 25 days, and it was challenging, but I was thrilled with the results. On the day of the shoot, I was really happy with how my body supported me. It's one of the best feelings when your hard work pays off," Giorgia shared.

However, Giorgia emphasised that her fitness regime isn't just about looking good for a role. "I believe that taking care of your body should be a priority, not just for a specific event or function. I've always made fitness a part of my lifestyle, whether it's through intense gym sessions, yoga, dance, or even just walking. It's all about doing justice to your body and being healthy," she concluded.

Born on May 21, 1989, Giorgia Andriani grew up in Milan, Italy. She spent her school and college days in a town in South Italy called Brindisi and later, began her career as a model. The model also has unique hobbies. She loves solving jigsaw puzzles, drawing, baking, watching web-series and studying new things.

Giorgia Andriani made an impressive debut as an Indo-French agent in the south regional web series 'Karoline Kamakshi'. She was also seen in Shreyas Talpade's Welcome To Bajrangpur. Besides that, Giorgia has done a special number in Arbaaz Khan's film Sridevi Bungalow, which also stars Priya Prakash Varrier.

(With inputs from IANS)