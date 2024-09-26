When Bipasha Basu gave up non-veg food for her Marwari boyfriend

Bipasha Basu, best known for praiseworthy performances in ‘Raaz’ and ‘Aakrosh’ once revealed that she once became a pure vegetarian for her Marwari boyfriend

Bipasha Basu Pic/Instagram

Actress Bipasha Basu, best known for praiseworthy performances in ‘Raaz’ and ‘Aakrosh’ once revealed that she once became a pure vegetarian for her boyfriend.

In a throwback video, Bipasha said, “So I came back from school and I told my mom, I have fallen in love and my mom was standing there, sitting on the bed and fainting and I told my mom, you won't say anything, I want two salwar kurtas.”

The ‘Dhoom 2’ actress continued, “Because I wore shorts before that I said, give me two salwar kurtas because he is a Marwari and his family wants me to wear a salwar kurta and from today I am a vegetarian and before that, I was a hardcore non-vegetarian girl.”

Suddenly I said, from now on I will become a vegetarian and wear a salwar kurta and I will only marry him. So my poor mother had no choice. But she gave me a salwar kurta. So see, I am a very loving girl. So when I fall in love, I fall in love fully. But that didn't last long because I came to Bombay after that.” She concluded.

On the personal front, Bipasha Basu was in a relationship with actor Dino Morea from 1996 to 2002. During the filming of 'Jism' in 2002, Bipasha came back into a dating phase with her co-star John Abraham, and they maintained it from 2002 to 2011. Later, the 'No-Entry' fame actress dated actor Harman Baweja, but they broke up in 2014.

After a while, Bipasha Basu met her 'Alon' co-star actor Karan Singh Grover on the set and they fell in love. The couple tied the sacred knot on April 30, 2016 and on November 12, 2022 the duo became the parents of their adorable daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover.

In 2015, Bipasha, actress Malaika Arora, and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan launched their shopping portal 'The Label Life'.

In 2020, she made her OTT debut with the crime thriller series 'Dangerous' opposite her husband Karan Singh Grover.