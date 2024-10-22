'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' actress shares an old memory about watching Deepika Padukone in 'Chandani Chowk to China' and adopting the hairstyle

Bollywood keeps influencing and impacting people's lives. For children specially, whatever they see on-screen becomes the new trend. As fans eagerly await Triptii Dimri’s Diwali release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the actress recently shared a fun, relatable memory from her teenage years. In a candid chat, she was asked if she’d ever taken the scissors to her own hair, and her response had us all smiling: “I have cut my own hair a lot in my childhood. When ‘Chandni Chowk To China’ was released, I saw Deepika Padukone’s hairstyle and decided to cut my own bangs.”

Who hasn’t been there, right? That impulsive decision to give yourself a fresh new look—only to sometimes regret it later—definitely hits home! It’s the kind of spontaneous makeover moment many of us have lived through.

Triptii Dimri's upcoming projects

On the work front, Triptii’s schedule is packed. Beyond 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', she has some exciting projects lined up, including a highly anticipated 'Dhadak 2', and another major film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. This year is jam-packed for Triptii and she is embracing the versatility in the roles that she is getting. She also starred in 'Bad Newz' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Dimri started her acting career with Sridevi-led 'Mom', but her first film as a lead was 'Laila Majnu' . Despite critical acclaim and displaying prowess in acting, she tasted fame only after Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 release 'Animal'. Since then she has constantly been experimenting and taking up new and challenging roles.

Triptii in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Recently, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video ' also hit the cinemas where the actress is seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao. The film is centered around the life of newly weds Vicky and Vidya after a CD capturing their intimate moments goes missing inviting chaos and comedy. The movie is set in 90s Rishikesh and tries to attract middle-class audiences with the small town charm, prevalence of taboos and fear of judgement. Triptii is seen in a never-before avatar and adds newness to her character. Triptii will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled project with Shahid Kapoor.