Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri shoot romantic song in Leh

Think Bhool Bhulaiyaa and the first thing that comes to mind is the track, Ami je tomar. While Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Triptii Dimri shot the iconic song in April for the upcoming third instalment, now a romantic number is in the works. mid-day has learnt that Aaryan and Dimri are currently filming a love song in Leh.

A source tells us that director Anees Bazmee kicked off the Ladakh shoot earlier this week. Sachet-Parampara have composed the song, thus joining Pritam, Amaal Mallik and Tanishk Bagchi in creating the film’s album. “Rumours suggested that the track, Labon ko labon pe, from Bhool Bhulaiyaa [2007] had been recreated for this instalment and would be picturised on the leads. That is not true. The one being shot is an original composition. It is being choreographed by Vijay Ganguly against Leh’s scenic mountains and lakes.”

Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit-Nene also star in the horror comedy

Over its past two offerings, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has formed its own on-screen world, complete with abandoned palaces, wide courtyards, and of course, spirits. The source adds that the song, however, is reminiscent of Yash Chopra’s films. “Kartik sports a black vest, a leather jacket, and brown trousers. Triptii flaunts a dreamy look in chiffon sarees. The song will remind viewers of Yash Chopra numbers that would be shot in Switzerland,” adds the source. After the ongoing leg, the director will film another song before calling it a wrap.



Confirming the news, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “Leh and Ladakh offer a pristine landscape that hasn’t been explored much for songs in Indian cinema. For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we wanted a location that would match the grandeur of the film, and these breathtaking locations provide the perfect backdrop.”