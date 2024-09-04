Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, several stars from Tinsel Town came under one roof to cheer for Ananya Panday and the team of the 'Call Me Bae' series

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who were reported to be dating while filming Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ bumped into each other at Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’ screening in Mumbai. Kartik was seen in a grey sweatshirt and trousers while Sara kept it chic in a black outfit. Also tagging along was her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who also shares a great rapport with Kartik. Check out the videos below.

About Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’

'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie of the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different periods. The movie features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, but failed miserably at the box office.

Stars assemble for Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’ screening

Apart from Kartik and Sara, several stars from Tinsel Town came under one roof to cheer for Ananya Panday and the team of the 'Call Me Bae' series. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya attended the premiere night. Besides that, Radhika Madan, and Karishma Tanna were also in attendance.

The show features Ananya as Bae who lives a lavish lifestyle in New Delhi. However, her privileged and glamourous world abruptly collapses when she is disowned by her family. The scene shifts to the bustling streets of Mumbai, where Bae must now fend for herself.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Kartik has wrapped up shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. It also stars Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Meanwhile, Sara has Anurag Basu's upcoming film 'Metro In Dino' with Aditya Roy Kapur. A film that draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.