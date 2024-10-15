Owing to her position as a style icon grew, actress and model Aisha Sharma became committed to using her platform to show how fashion can create a positive impact

Aisha Sharma

Actor and model Aisha Sharma has garnered millions of followers seeking fashion inspiration from her chic looks. Owing to her position as a style icon grew, she became committed to using her platform to show how fashion can create a positive impact.

After much thought, she decided the best way to do this was to lead by example in promoting circular fashion. “I have always loved shopping vintage and thrift, but the concept is still not as widely adopted in India,” Aisha explained. “So I wanted to show everyone how I enjoy participating in the preloved community more widely, in the hopes that others will also take this step towards sustainability with me.”

In fact, Aisha had been receiving many messages from her social media fans asking her to make her preloved collection available for sale. “I was so happy that many of my followers were also on the same page, wanting to include circular fashion in their closet. So if I can increase visibility for the concept of sharing your pieces for sale and shopping preloved, I knew it would be a great way to serve my fans and bring new people into the sustainability fold.”

Aisha is committed to devoting her time and resources to make this an ongoing initiative, to keep the momentum of a sustainable lifestyle going. “This is a long-term project, and I’m excited to keep sharing my favourite finds with you all – look out for future drop alerts!”

Already through the pieces she has contributed so far, the environmental savings amount to over 99 thousand litres of water and 132 kgs of carbon when purchased preowned over newly manufactured - these estimates are calculated using India's first environmental footprint calculator built by Dolce Vee, the social enterprise with whom Aisha has partnered for this project.

Dolce Vee’s Founder Komal Hiranandani added “Aisha’s intelligent approach towards building lasting initiatives and authentic connections with this cause makes this project truly exciting. We can’t wait for everyone to see her thoughtful curation, from pocket-friendly finds to luxe collectibles.”

The first collection is up for sale online on October 22nd on SaltScout.com/DolceVee/AishaSharma , where buyers from around the world can celebrate style and sustainability.