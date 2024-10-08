Breaking News
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Mumbai Food News > Article

Embark on this unique wine tasting session delving into sustainability and more

Updated on: 09 October,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava | anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

Experience a guided tasting of six wines, filled with stories, insights on sustainability, and humour led by an expert sommelier

Embark on this unique wine tasting session delving into sustainability and more

Participants taste different types of wine at a previous edition in Gurugram

Embark on this unique wine tasting session delving into sustainability and more
Wine tasting can sometimes feel a bit daunting. To make things a shade simpler, Prithvi Nagpal, a certified wine expert will be organising Sommelier’s Secrets: Decoding Fine Wines, an event crafted to make wine not only enjoyable but also accessible and educational. The session will introduce participants to six wines while exploring sustainable winemaking practices, the nuances of grape varieties, and the unique stories behind each bottle.


Nagpal is passionate about sustainability, which is the central theme of the event. “Sustainability, or what I like to call ‘minimal intervention,’ is crucial not only for wine but for everything we consume,” he explains. “It involves practices like organic farming, water conservation, reducing chemical use, and even sustainable packaging.” According to Nagpal, these practices are becoming increasingly common worldwide, and India is catching up. “As awareness continues to rise, sustainability will play a larger role in shaping the future of winemaking in India,” he adds.


(Right) Prithvi Nagpal meets Baruffo the dog who inspired the beloved Cantalici Chianti Classico Baruffo wine of Italy
(Right) Prithvi Nagpal meets Baruffo the dog who inspired the beloved Cantalici Chianti Classico Baruffo wine of Italy


The wine selection at this platform rotates to keep the experience fresh, with the current focus on Italian wines. Nagpal highlights terroir-driven wines, which reflect the characteristics of the land they come from. “We’ve chosen wines from different regions of Italy to show how diverse a single country’s wine can be,” Nagpal explains. For instance, Primitivo from Italy and Zinfandel from the US may be the same grape variety, but they produce vastly different wines due to their unique environments and winemaking traditions. “It’s amazing how much a region’s culture, climate, and winemaking techniques can shape the final product,” he adds.

He also notes that India is emerging with its own unique grape varieties and regions, such as Nashik and Akluj that produce wines like Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, and Shiraz. “India’s wine industry is evolving, and we’re seeing a growing interest in homegrown wines that reflect our own terroir.”

Beyond the technicalities, Nagpal believes each wine tells a story, often filled with fascinating history or quirky anecdotes. One of his favourites is the tale of Cantalici Chianti Classico Baruffo, named after a dog that guarded the vineyards from wild boars. “Baruffo’s story was a hit with customers and helped me sell six times more of that wine!” he recalls, with a smile.

The event will include wine tasting and insightful cultural anecdotes
The event will include wine tasting and insightful cultural anecdotes

Nagpal’s engaging and humourous approach makes wine approachable for everyone. “Wine doesn’t have to be snooty or intimidating. It’s just a drink, best enjoyed over good conversation,” he says. e encourages attendees to be open-minded, whether pairing butter chicken with Malbec or simply enjoying a bold red during long chats with friends. He sums up the intent, “Wine is meant to be fun, and that’s exactly what we bring to the table.”

ON October 13; 4 pm to 6 pm
AT  KMC, 1st floor, shop no 2, Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort.
Log ON TO @troveexperiences.com
Cost Rs 2,500

