Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bride-to-be wears her mother's jewellery for mausalu

Updated on: 04 July,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The mameru or mausalu ceremony is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts. 

Radhika Merchant Pic/Instagram

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12, the celebrations have started in full swing. On Wednesday, the family organised a spectacular mausalu or mameru ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai. Radhika looked stunning as always in a beautifully embroidered lehenga. She accessorised her appearance with traditional jhumkas, maang-teeka, and choker necklace. Her hairpiece elevated the glamour up a notch. 


Radhika was styled by Rhea Kapoor, who decoded her look on Instagram. The bride-to-be wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble and completed the look with her mother’s jewellery. 


 
 
 
 
 
The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. 

Recently, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. 

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, 

Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.' Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India. Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience.

(With inputs from ANI)

