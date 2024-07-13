Anant Ambani flaunted a brooch featuring an impressive emerald weighing 720 carats.

Shloka, Anant, and Isha Ambani Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Did you know? Anant Ambani wore a brooch with giant emerald weighing 720 carats for his wedding x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Man of the hour, the groom Anant, wore a custom Sabyasachi ensemble for his Jaimala ceremony. The event captivated hearts given how opulent it was, with Radhika arriving in a boat, Anant looking lovingly at his bride, getting emotional while exchanging vows, and more. However, it was this piece of accessory that stole the attention.

Anant flaunted a brooch featuring an impressive emerald and diamond design, with a panther crouched on a large boulder-shaped emerald weighing 720 carats by Heeramaneck & Son. He previously wore the same for his garba night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This brooch was made specially for Anant Ambani because it signifies his love for animals. The Zambian emerald is an exquisite 720-carat cut specially for this brooch. The crouched panther, comprising of the highest quality diamonds, complements the colour, lustre, and magnificent size of the emerald perfectly.

Coming to the bride, Radhika Merchant stunned in a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The 29-year-old bride opted for a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents, complemented by elegant jewellery. Her outfit was a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar,' a Gujarati bridal tradition featuring red and white attire. The ensemble included a trailing ghagra layered with a detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The outfit was completed with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that added dramatic flair to the silhouette.

While exchanging their vows, Radhika said, “Our home won’t just be a space, it will be our feeling of love and togetherness. And it will be where we are, it will be wherever we are, together.”

Anant added, “Radhika, with Shri Krishna’s blessings, I promise we will make the home our dreams together, our house will not just be a place but it will be an emotion of love, no matter where we are.”

The wedding celebrations of Radhika and Anant Ambani continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, on July 14. The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.