A viral video shows the family dog, a golden retriever named 'Happy' dressed in a sherwani at the wedding.

Anant Ambani's dog Happy

Anant Ambani's dog 'Happy' is the cutest family member in a sherwani at the wedding

It was a star-studded affair at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding on July 12, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony captivated hearts given how opulent it was, with Radhika arriving in a boat, Anant looking lovingly at his bride, getting emotional while exchanging vows, and more. However, what stood out was the presence of Anant’s pet dog Happy at the ceremony.

A viral video shows the golden retriever dressed in a sherwani at the wedding. Check out the clip below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Back in 2023, Happy was the ring bearer at Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities have been nothing short of spectacular, drawing attention globally with a series of lavish events and star-studded guest lists.

Radhika's entrance at the wedding stole the spotlight as she arrived on a peacock-shaped boat. A live rendition by singer Shreya Ghoshal added to the enchantment of the moment. Anant Ambani, accompanied by his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, made a majestic arrival, setting the tone for the evening's festivities.

While exchanging their vows, Radhika said, “Our home won’t just be a space, it will be our feeling of love and togetherness. And it will be where we are, it will be wherever we are, together.”

Anant added, “Radhika, with Shri Krishna’s blessings, I promise we will make the home our dreams together, our house will not just be a place but it will be an emotion of love, no matter where we are.”

The wedding attracted an array of global celebrities and Bollywood luminaries, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, John Cena, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and many more distinguished personalities.

Coming to its food menu, it was a lavish spread of Indian and world cuisines. From chaat to chai, it featured the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi, and lemon tea, the food counters set up for guests brought rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

The celebrations are set to continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, followed by the grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.

(With inputs from ANI)