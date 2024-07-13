Here's what Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant said while exchanging vows at their wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics.

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Pic/Instagram

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are officially married! The couple tied the knot in an extravagant wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. A video of the two exchanging vows at the ceremony has hit the viral note.

In the clip, an emotional Radhika says, “Our home won’t just be a space, it will be our feeling of love and togetherness. And it will be where we are, it will be wherever we are, together.”

Anant adds, “Radhika, with Shri Krishna’s blessings, I promise we will make the home our dreams together, our house will not just be a place but it will be an emotion of love, no matter where we are.”

Radhika's entrance at the wedding stole the spotlight as she arrived on a peacock-shaped boat. A live rendition by singer Shreya Ghoshal added to the enchantment of the moment. Anant Ambani, accompanied by his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, made a majestic arrival, setting the tone for the evening's festivities.

The bride stunned in a lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her wedding. The 29-year-old bride opted for a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents, complemented by elegant jewellery. Her outfit was a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar,' a Gujarati bridal tradition featuring red and white attire.

The ensemble included a trailing ghagra layered with a detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The outfit was completed with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that added dramatic flair to the silhouette.

Groom Anant Ambani looked regal in a red and golden sherwani for the occasion.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The ceremony took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The opulent affair was a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme was 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, and crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

The 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, will be held on July 14.

(With inputs from ANI)