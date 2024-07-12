Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding: Kim and Khloe Kardashian leave Taj Hotel to reach the venue

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding: A video of Kim Kardashian and Khloe leaving their hotel and making their way to the Jio World Convention Centre has surfaced

In Pic: Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Kim and Khloe Kardashian reached Mumbai last night for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. After exploring Mumbai in an autorickshaw ride, the Kardashian sisters are all set to reach the wedding venue for the big event. A video of Kim Kardashian and Khloe leaving their hotel and making their way to the Jio World Convention Centre has surfaced. In the clip, Kim was seen in a beautiful red ethnic outfit while Khloe aced her look in a heavily embroidered saree.

The video, which has circulated on social media, shows the Kardashian sisters dressed up, coming out of the hotel, and entering their car. Several celebrities have already arrived. The baraat function was held in the evening, where all the guests danced their hearts out.

The video of John Cena grooving to the beats of the dhol stole hearts, while Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with his dance moves. The videos of Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday shaking a leg made it clear how happy they all are.

Groom's first appearance

Dulhe raja Anant Ambani arrived at the venue with his family to marry his dulhaniya Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani, the man of the day, the groom, was seen wearing a yellow and golden sherwani with a hint of orange. His smile made it clear how happy he is to finally get married to the love of his life. In the frame, we could see Shloka Ambani in a stunning pink lehenga with a contrasting dupatta, standing close to her husband Akash Ambani.

To Anant's left, we could see the happy father Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani smiling ear to ear. The diva of the family, Isha Ambani, posed with her husband Anand Piramal in a stunning pink lehenga with green and yellow borders. The heavily decorated lehenga was paired with an embroidered blouse.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The couple will be tying the knot in a proper traditional fashion. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On July 3, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony.

On Friday July 5, a grand sangeet ceremony was hosted at NMACC. The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebs. Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.