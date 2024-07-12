Kim & Khloe enjoy Mumbai monsoon, netizens say, 'Jo Kim Kardashian ko rickshaw me betha de wo hai Ambani'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding: A video of Kim and Khloe Kardashians enjoying a rickshaw ride in the Mumbai monsoon has made its way onto social media

In Pic: Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Last night, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre. Now, a video of them enjoying a rickshaw ride in the Mumbai monsoon has made its way onto social media. In the video, we see Kim in a stunning brown dress, while Khloe is seen wearing a white body-con co-ord set as they enjoy a rickshaw ride.

This video is making the internet go crazy. One user wrote, "Jo Kim Kardashian ko autorickshaw me bitha de wo h Ambani" (Only Ambani can make Kim Kardashian sit in an autorickshaw). "Rickshaw wale ka interview lo, kaisa feel ho raha hai" (Interview the rickshaw driver, ask him how he's feeling), wrote another. "Okay, but this is actually so amazing! I hope they have a wonderful time in India and see all the beauty and culture India has to offer," a third user wrote.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

The paparazzi photographed Kim and Khloe as they left the airport. Kim waved to the photographers before getting into her car. She was wearing a tight nude dress and dark sunglasses, while Khloe was in a white T-shirt and jeans.

Latest update on Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's wedding:

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony.

On Friday July 5, a grand sangeet ceremony was hosted at NMACC. After Rihanna and Katy Perry's performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber enthralled guests at the sangeet ceremony. The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many other celebs.

Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.