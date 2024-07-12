Suhana Khan arrived at Anant and Radhika's wedding venue with her brother, wearing a beautiful six-yard saree. Keeping sustainability in mind, Suhana has repurposed this beautiful saree

In Pic: Suhana Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will take place tonight at Jio World Convention Center, and guests have started arriving for the grand event. With all the celebrities coming and posing for the camera, our eyes got stuck on Suhana Khan, who was seen wearing a silver sequin saree as she posed for the paparazzi. What is it that made her outfit different from others, and why are we so keen to discuss this specific look? Let us explain.

Suhana Khan arrived at Anant and Radhika's wedding venue with her brother, wearing a beautiful six-yard saree. But this is not the first time we have seen this saree. Yes, you read that right. Keeping sustainability in mind, Suhana has repurposed this beautiful saree. Back in 2022, Suhana had shared a picture of herself in this Manish Malhotra outfit. She wore it to attend the fashion designer's Diwali bash, and now, two years later, she decided to reuse this beautiful outfit, and we can't stop praising her decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Suhana made her entrance with her brother Aryan Khan. Before her, several celebrities posed for the paparazzi, including Sanjay Dutt, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, John Cena, among others.

Groom Anant Ambani arrived at the venue with his family to marry the love of his life Radhika Merchant. The entire Ambani parivaar posed for the camera. Anant Ambani, the man of the day, the groom, was seen wearing a yellow and golden sherwani with a hint of orange. His smile made it clear how happy he is to finally get married to the love of his life. In the frame, we could see Shloka Ambani in a stunning pink lehenga with a contrasting dupatta, standing close to her husband Akash Ambani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

To Anant's left, we could see the happy father Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani smiling ear to ear. The diva of the family, Isha Ambani, posed with her husband Anand Piramal in a stunning pink lehenga with green and yellow borders. The heavily decorated lehenga was paired with an embroidered blouse.