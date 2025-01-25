As the fashion designer celebrated 25 years in the industry, it called for a grand show, and who better than mother Deepika to open the show?

In Pic: Deepika Padukone (Pic/DietSabya Instagram)

25 years of Sabyasachi Mukherjee, 25 years of stunning outfits, glamorous looks, and gorgeous brides—this definitely calls for a grand celebration, and of course, the entire Bollywood was invited. A grand party was hosted in Mumbai, and Bollywood turned heads in stunning Sabyasachi outfits. On this special occasion, there had to be something extraordinary happening in the world of fashion.

Deepika Padukone walks ramps for Sabyasanchi

As the fashion designer celebrated 25 years in the industry, it called for a grand show, and who better than mother Deepika to open the show? Excited? Yes, this is 100 percent accurate news! Deepika Padukone walked the ramp for the first time after delivering her baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, and that too for Sabyasachi Mukherjee on the special day of his 25th anniversary.

The actress wore a stunning white outfit and paired it with contrasting black gloves and footwear. She tied her hair back in a bun and added stylish hair accessories. To enhance her striking appearance, Deepika styled it with an Indian necklace, big hoops, and a long pendant chain. The actress’ look featured a striking red lipstick, and, kid you not, it made our jaws drop to the floor. The event recreated old Calcutta buildings for the special celebration.

Deepika's look has left fans in awe. While reacting to her, one wrote, "Oh my God! Just the vibe. Iconic." Another commented, "Saw a glimpse of Rekha, Zeenat Aman, goddess for real." "I am only looking at the set design. So quintessentially Kolkata with the khorkhoris, grills, and clothes on the baranda. Love, love!" another fan said. A comment read, "Mother is indeed mothering!!!" while another said, "RekhaJi core."

About Deepika Padukone’s personal life

This is Deepika Padukone's first professional appearance since becoming a mother. Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby in September 2024 with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six long years, and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.